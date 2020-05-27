New Videos Appear to Undermine Police Account That George Floyd ‘Resisted’ Officers

Videos taken by bystanders show the moments leading up to the deadly arrest of George Floyd — and appear to undermine Minneapolis police’s account that he was uncooperative.

Minneapolis cops said they were responding to reports of a man suspected of forgery on Monday evening and encountered 46-year-old Floyd, who appeared “to be under the influence” sitting on top of his car.

“He was ordered to step from his car,” the Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement. “After he got out, he physically resisted officers.”

But newlysurfaced videos do not appear to support that account. The first video, taken by a bystander through his windshield, shows several officers apprehending Floyd. But he doesn’t appear to be resisting — just standing next to his car.

New video sent to us shows the moment George Floyd was removed from his vehicle and handcuffed on 38th and Chicago.

Video courtesy of Christopher Belfrey pic.twitter.com/MiIIula4sA — Alex Lehnert (@AlexLCBS4) May 26, 2020

The second video was from surveillance cameras belonging to a restaurant owner, who watched the arrest and contends that Floyd was not, as the police claimed, resisting arrest. It shows Floyd sitting on the ground, handcuffed. Then a police officer brings him up to standing and walks him over to the wall.



The officer and Floyd appear to exchange words (there’s no sound), and Floyd appears to be anguished. Another officer comes over, and all three walk off camera.

Video shows what appears to be the start of the confrontation between #GeorgeFloyd and #Minneapolis #police officers. A restaurant's security footage shows cops taking him into custody, but the restaurant owner says it does not show Floyd resisting #Arrest pic.twitter.com/LjIerm6BaX — Sn00pdad (@sn00pdad) May 27, 2020

Floyd died soon after having his face pressed against the sidewalk, his nose bleeding, his hands cuffed behind his back, and a police officer’s knee on his neck.



Some of his final words were, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe.” His death was captured on cellphone video by a bystander, and sparked angry protests in the last two days in Minneapolis.

His final moments were eerily reminiscent of those of Eric Garner, who was killed by police in a chokehold in Staten Island, New York, in 2014.

The Minneapolis Police Department has fired all four of the officers involved, but Floyd’s family says that’s not enough: they want criminal charges.

Minneapolis’ mayor Jacob Frey has vowed to be “absolutely as transparent as possible” with regards to the investigation into Floyd’s death.

Protests over Floyd’s death continued into Wednesday evening. As of 5 p.m. central time, hundreds of protesters were already gathered in the vicinity of the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct.

3rd Precinct Protest: Many more people in the street after someone threw water bottles at police on the roof, and officers responded with marker rounds. #protest #minneapolis pic.twitter.com/vRIrU4iiDT — Richard Reeve (@richardreeve317) May 27, 2020

