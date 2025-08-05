New Virtua Fighter Project Footage Just Dropped—and It Looks Incredible

Of all the fighting game talk I’ve seen over the years, there’s one franchise that remains on the outside. Known by those who love it and largely ignored by the rest, Virtua Fighter continues to be one of the underrated franchises in fighting games.

Now, part of that is likely due to the space in between installments, but it’s still, in my opinion, a top-notch fighter. Fortunately, we get another look at the upcoming entry in the series.

Virtua Fighter is a beautiful game

One thing the Virtua Fighter series always had going for it was incredibly smooth animations. As console generations advanced, the newest version of the series always looked better and better in motion.

This new Virtua Fighter is no exception. Those animations look ridiculously smooth. It’s almost like watching a fight scene in a movie. And for something we don’t even have a release date for, it’s pretty impressive they can put together something that looks this good.

My favorite part of the video is the lack of overdone effects on the hits. I do love Tekken, but fights end up looking like Adam West’s Batman sometimes. It’s nice to get a minimal amount of those effects so I can see the interaction between the two combatants. The blocks, parries, and attacks themselves are all so clean that if I weren’t told that it was gameplay, I would have just passed it off as a cinematic.

Along with this trailer, we got news that Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage would be coming to consoles on October 30th. The Switch 2 (!!) version of the game will be coming later.

“Take on new challenges in the brand new single-player mode, “World Stage”! In “World Stage,” strong rivals from around the world await featuring Famous real-life players as CPU to battle. Fight your way through a variety of challengers on your journey to be crowned the greatest fighter!”

Now, for all you sitting at home saying “I can take them”, here’s your chance. I have no idea how that’s going to look in-game with varying difficulty levels. But I’ll be giving it a shot whenever it drops on Switch 2.