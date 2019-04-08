Oh Good, Yet Another ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff Is in the Works

The Walking Dead will never die. On Monday, AMC announced plans for yet another zombie spinoff based on a TV show that was based on a graphic novel that, uh, wasn’t exactly groundbreakingly original to begin with, Variety reports. All ideas now are just reanimated corpses of old ideas, everybody!

The as-yet-untitled show will reportedly be set after the events of the original Walking Dead and its prequel series, Fear the Walking Dead. According to a statement from AMC, it will center around “two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse as we know it.”

Videos by VICE

“Some will become heroes. Some will become villains,” the statement reads, per TV Line. “In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.” Get ready for some kind of Catcher in the Rye-style YA but with hordes of vicious undead, I guess?

The show will be helmed by veteran Walking Dead writer Matt Negrete, who co-created the series alongside former Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple. AMC plans to start shooting the new show this summer with a premiere slated for next year. It will join the two other Walking Dead series currently airing and those rumored Walking Dead movies, leaving us with a total of approximately 10 billion Walking Dead spinoffs at our disposal.

Apparently, even AMC realizes that this is going to be a metric fuck-ton of Walking Dead content, but they’re cool with it. According to the network’s head of ad sales, Scott Collins, the addition of the third series will allow for “completely uninterrupted Walking Dead universe content from post-Super Bowl Sunday to Thanksgiving,” Collins told Variety. Apparently that’s supposed to be a good thing?

Between this and the ever-expanding Breaking Bad cinematic universe, it’s probably just a matter of time before we get that Mad Men sequel. AMC already had a plan for a spinoff about a grown-up Sally Draper, but there are plenty of ways to go with it. A Vietnam war series about Glenn Bishop? A domestic sitcom starring Stan and Peggy? A prequel series made up entirely of Dick Whitman flashbacks? If you’re going to barrage us with more zombie shows, AMC, at least throw us some more Mad Men while you’re at it.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.