Xbox Series X’s First Gameplay Footage Is Here

Microsoft premiered the first gameplay footage for its upcoming next generation Xbox Series X system today during a live streamed press conference. The trailers included several unannounced games and consisted of in-game footage. Microsoft showed off Madden 21, Vampre: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 , and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, among others.

There was nothing mind blowing here. The games, all of which were from third party developers, look fine, but they also look only marginally better than Xbox One games. It’s a reminder of what console launches tend to be: a mix of mediocre games we’ll quickly forget propped up by one or two big titles. Halo Infinite will be the big title when Xbox Series X launches this holiday season, but Microsoft didn’t show us Halo. As Xbox’s marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg suggested at the top of the presentation, Microsoft is saving that, along with other games developed by Microsoft Studios, for the Summer, which is normally when E3 takes place but will not this year because of coronavirus.

Below are the trailers for the games Microsoft showed today: