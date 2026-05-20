New Xbox Studios Game Just Broke A Major Record on Steam

Just a day after its launch, a new Xbox Game Pass Day One title has already been climbing the Steam charts and broken a concurrent player record with PC gamers.

Forza Horizon 6 Dethrones Halo Infinite

Forza Horizon 6 officially launched on PC and Xbox Series consoles on Tuesday, May 19 and delivered one of the most anticipated games of 2026. This is one of the blockbuster titles from Xbox Game Studios for the first half of the year, so a lot of interested parties are closely watching to see how well it connects with the gaming community and with critics.

Videos by VICE

So far, it seems like the game is a massive hit. Forza Horizon 6 has been earning glowing reviews from various outlets and players and the game has already managed to draw a ton of concurrent players to its PC and console ecosystems. In less than 24 hours after its launch, the game has already managed to steal an impressive bragging rights from Halo Infinite.

The SteamDB stats page has now confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 has peaked at the highest number of concurrent users on Steam for all Xbox Game Studios titles. During its debut, the Playground Games racing title managed to hit 273,148 concurrent users.

Before Forza Horizon 6 arrived and took over the top spot, Halo Infinite had been holding down the record.

Here’s a look at the top handful of titles based on today’s standings:

Forza Horizon 6 – 273,148

Halo Infinite – 272,586

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – 161,024

Forza Horizon 5 – 81,096

Forza Horizon 4 – 75,689

Forza Horizon 6 is obviously just getting started and there is still a ton of content for players to explore as they enjoy the first few weeks playing through the game’s campaign and racing friends around Japan online.

It will be very exciting to see what DLC content arrives down the road and how long Forza’s latest entry is able to keep players engaged and online. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the available player data to track its success on that front.

It’s worth keeping in mind that these totals are just counting the peak concurrent players on Steam and the numbers don’t take into account any players who are engaged via Xbox consoles.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Forza Horizon 6 news and updates.

Forza Horizon 6 is available now on PC and Xbox Series consoles.