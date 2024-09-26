Everyone Is Dunking on Eric Adams

Eric Adams became the first sitting New York City mayor to be indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. The charges have yet to be revealed, but many believe they stem from Adams’s ties with Turkish officials, which allegedly saw him receive airline flight upgrades and World Cup tickets in exchange for help constructing the Turkish House skyscraper in New York.

A former NYPD cop in progressive NYC, he was already widely disliked for his punitive approach to crime and homelessness. His attention-grabbing behavior often made him seem more interested in his own celebrity than in effectively governing the city. Naturally, he was instantly target of an endless stream of jokes.

Videos by VICE

The feds looking through eric adams phone: pic.twitter.com/P4XCWu5JWI — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 26, 2024

People re-captioned this bizarre old PSA where he instructed parents how to search their children’s room for drugs—this one has to do with the fact that officials raided his Gracie Mansion home and confiscated his phones.



Will always remember how Eric Adams’ pitch for why the New York City is so great is that any day you wake up, 9/11 could happen pic.twitter.com/PvDZCcfiPe — Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) September 26, 2024

Sometimes it was just re-sharing old videos that needed no new context. Like when he said New York City was great because 9/11 could happen at any time.

Eric Adams pretending he’s vegan and then repeatedly getting caught eating meat and fish is still the funniest scandal to me pic.twitter.com/OTu6uxRnzx — Bosnia State Department (@neurothicca) September 26, 2024

I knew Eric Adams was full of shit when they caught him eating snapper escovitch after telling people he was vegan — /////// (@JMEZ__) September 26, 2024

Some people were more bothered by his very-public veganism than whatever he’s even being accused of.

all that work for turkey and no hair transplant? unheard of https://t.co/zP3T20pvuK — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 26, 2024

Other posts, like this one from writer Hunter Harris, did call out his ties to Turkey, though. Missed opportunity!

"New York City is the [insert city here] of America." pic.twitter.com/hLVVcAvSCu — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) March 18, 2024

This video from reporter Jon Campbell was deservedly making the rounds again. It uncovers the mayor’s penchant for comparing New York to other cities.

Humiliating for NYC to have our mayor indicted like we’re fucking Providence or something. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 26, 2024

For many people on the East Coast, a mayoral scandal isn’t anything new—like this person comparing Adams’ indictment to the shame that came from former Providence mayor, the late Buddy Cianci. He was indicted in 2021 and eventually sentenced to five years in prison.

Puff & Eric Adams gotta recreate this picture with the key to their jail cell pic.twitter.com/bFeWsPthyH — Tukach Shakur 🏴‍☠️ (@its_kachi) September 26, 2024

Then there’s Adams prior interaction with the disgraced and also-just-arrested Sean “Diddy” Combs, where the jokes just write themselves.

Perhaps it’s a requirement for a New York mayor, but—truly a weird guy.