New York City voting is once again a disaster

Voting in New York once again appears to be a shitshow.

As rain poured on and off all day, long lines, broken scanners, and apparent security concerns prompted some voters to reportedly abandon their ballots. Some fared even worse — one polling place in Brooklyn opened at least two hours late, according to the New York Daily News. The polls hadn’t even been open five hours before New York City Council Speaker Cory Johnson began publicly calling for the executive director of New York’s Board of Elections to resign.

This line of people waiting to vote at my precinct is a good reason why we need early voting in NY—



—like the 31 million other Americans who as of yesterday already voted in #Midterms2018 pic.twitter.com/M8GO6q5PEX — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) November 6, 2018

“Voting should not be this difficult,” Johnson tweeted Tuesday. Johnson said the director, Michael Ryan, “had all year to prepare for this day. Bad weather and high turnout are no excuse when we have forecasts for both. Michael Ryan needs to resign and we need a full top-to-bottom review of what went wrong today.”

Ryan had defended the Board of Elections in an interview with CBS, saying that weather and a new form were complicating the process.

“What has just been suggested to me here, and seems to make sense, is that the weather and people having wet clothing and perhaps the ballots getting wet is contributing to that. The dryer, the crisper the ballot is, the less issues you’re going to have with the machine,” Ryan said. He told the network the Board wasn’t seeing a larger percentage of ballot jams, but that it seemed like more because more people were turning out to vote.

“Overall the percentage of ballot jams is less than one half of one percent, but given the number of voters, it still turns out to be significant,” he told the New York Daily News.

But the malfunctions appeared to have a dampening effect. In Brooklyn, Borough President Eric Adams noted a number of polling places that had no functioning scanners or were down to just one due to malfunctions. By Adams’ early estimate, at least 22 Brooklyn locations experienced problems, according to the Daily News.

I just arrived at the polling site at PS 264 in #BayRidge. ALL of the ballot scanners are down, @BOENYC. This is a complete disgrace. We need to know when technicians will be here ASAP. Lawyers are onsite and monitoring this situation. We need serious, serious reform. pic.twitter.com/VexynoemFP — Eric Adams (@BKBoroHall) November 6, 2018

I’ve received reports of major issues at the polls in Brooklyn, including at PS 22/PS 705 in Crown Heights, where ALL the machines are down. @BOENYC indicated through a tweet that technicians were on the way, but that was an hour ago. Voters are very frustrated. I need answers. — Eric Adams (@BKBoroHall) November 6, 2018

I’m at the Ingersoll Community Center in #FortGreene to speak to poll workers and inspect the conditions of ballot scanners that have broken, been fixed, and now are broken again. Only ONE machine is working! @BOENYC, fix this now. Voters, #StayInLine. pic.twitter.com/X31axhzG4t — Eric Adams (@BKBoroHall) November 6, 2018

Columnist and activist Shaun King reported that his Brooklyn polling place had just one functioning voting machine with 300 people in line. Both King and a number of New York-based journalists reported seeing people leave without voting due to the confusion..

https://twitter.com/shaunking/status/1059851515442159616

Hundreds of people in line at Erasmus high in BK waiting to scan their ballots because of broken scanners. Good system pic.twitter.com/9keg8EfXiF — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) November 6, 2018

“Two people just dropped their unrecorded ballots and walked out in disgust. They just told us only one of four scanners is currently working. The line is now longer than when I got here an hour ago,” fitness blogger Hamilton Nolan said on Twitter. “And in the end they have us all push our ballots into the ‘Emergency ballots’ slot of a broken scanner to hopefully be recorded later. Good stuff”

People are leaving because it’s a 2 hour wait at PS 316 in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.



“Some machines are broken and it’s extremely crowded.” #ElectionDay @WNYC pic.twitter.com/fUCsEOq1Wc — Jennifer Hsu (@jennhsu) November 6, 2018

Every scanner is broken at the Brooklyn Public Library so we’re now using the emergency ballot box. People have been waiting hours apparently. pic.twitter.com/aB6giKEMIQ — David Weiner (@daweiner) November 6, 2018

Other Twitter users reported hours-long waits and broken machines at other polling sites in Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Manhattan.

This is the line at PS 130 in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn, where I’m told all of the machines are down and the voters here are waiting to wait in emergency paper ballots pic.twitter.com/pVll5DaBZy — katie honan (@katie_honan) November 6, 2018

Line getting longer here. @BPEricAdams says all machines were down earlier, @BOENYC came to fix and now only 1 working. #1010WINS #Election2018 #VotingProblems pic.twitter.com/1cbPrk7xvz — Samantha Liebman (@SamiLiebman) November 6, 2018

*Three* out of five scanners are currently down at the Ingersoll Community Center in Brooklyn. Voters are reporting ~10-minute waits. BP Eric Adams is urging voters not to be deterred. pic.twitter.com/XkNNe3irQU — Vincent Barone (@vinbarone) November 6, 2018

https://twitter.com/GinaAndrews6/status/1059886106718683136

Good! Because I just tried voting at P.S. 9 in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn but the scanners are down. My kid was with me so I couldn’t wait long to fill out paper ballot. I’ll go back later when her dad comes home. Thanks for the info. — CriticalClassrooms (@lapham_katie) November 6, 2018

Mayor Bill de Blasio faced a comparatively accelerated 15-minute wait to cast his ballot in Park Slope. (Sen. Chuck Schumer’s wife wasn’t as lucky — he told the Daily News his wife waited an hour to vote.)

“It’s not working for people,” de Blasio told the Daily News after voting around 9:45 am. “How in the 21st century do you still have poll sites that don’t open? That would not be accepted — if a school didn’t open in the morning, people wouldn’t accept it, right?”

New York is a blue state with a Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, but the state’s voting laws more closely mirror deep-red states. New York has no early voting or “no-excuse” mail-in ballots, and polls are only open for 15 hours. And unlike the 17 states that allow voters to do same-day registration, New York voters are required to register at least 25 days in advance. Moreover, Election Day is not a holiday, so people often have to take time off work. New York City is home to 8.6 million people, all of whom have to show up to a polling place in person between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. to vote, rules that critics say discourage or suppress voter turnout.

During the primaries, when Cuomo faced off against his progressive challenger Cynthia Nixon, voters similarly complained of rampant problems at voting sites, including a number of complaints that voters had been purged from voting rolls without notice.

Cover image: NEW YORK, USA – NOVEMBER 06: Voters wait in the line to vote during the midterm election at the High School Art and Design polling station in Manhattan, New York, United States on November 06, 2018. (Photo by Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)