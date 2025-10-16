New York Confirms First Locally Acquired Case of Chikungunya Virus

A Nassau County, New York resident has recently been diagnosed with chikungunya, a virus spread by infected mosquitoes. Though this particular virus is common in East Africa and Asia, it’s rare within the U.S.

According to state officials, this particular case is the first locally acquired case of chikungunya ever reported in New York, and the first in the U.S. since 2019.

Videos by VICE

What Is the Chikungunya Virus?

Chikungunya virus is a disease spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes. This virus is endemic in East Africa and parts of Asia, with outbreaks having also occurred in the Americas, Europe, and islands in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Generally, the chikungunya virus causes flu-like symptoms like fever, joint pain and swelling, muscle pain, headache, and sometimes a rash. While there’s currently no treatment for the virus, there is a vaccine to help prevent it in travelers. Thankfully, the disease rarely progresses to something serious or fatal. Most people recover within a week, but some develop long-term joint pain.

How Does the Chikungunya Virus Spread?

According to the CDC, “Chikungunya virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito … There is a risk that the virus can spread to unaffected areas by infected travelers.”

Infected travelers can and have returned home and become ill from contracting the chikungunya virus elsewhere. Local transmission, however, is uncommon. For reference, before this recent case in Long Island, New York, the U.S. hadn’t experienced a locally acquired case of the chikungunya virus since 2019.

“An investigation suggests that the individual likely contracted the virus following a bite from an infected mosquito,” New York State Department of Health officials wrote in a statement. “While the case is classified as locally acquired based on current information, the precise source of exposure is not known.”

According to officials, the Nassau County individual traveled outside of the region but not outside of the country. It’s unclear where exactly they contracted the illness.

Will Chikungunya Become a Pandemic?

With COVID-19 still on our minds, many fear the next pandemic. However, in the case of the chikungunya virus, there’s no need to worry. First, the virus does not spread from person to person, but rather through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Additionally, in the most recent case, State Health Commissioner James McDonald believes the risk of further spread is “very low” considering autumn’s low temperatures.

“Our Wadsworth Center has confirmed this test result, which is the first known case of locally acquired Chikungunya in New York State. Given the much colder nighttime temperatures, the current risk in New York is very low,” McDonald said. “We urge everyone to take simple precautions to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites.”