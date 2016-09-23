NEW YORK GIANTS: MR. BEARD’O

CREATED BY BUD LIGHT AND VICE DIGITAL SERVICES

Dana Blatchford’s wife jokes that his beard is the 5th member of the family. The 3rd generation Giants fan colors sprayed his beard with the team logo before every game. At some point an apparel company contacted him to see if he was interested in having his face on a t-shirt. They needed a name, and he’s been Mr. Beard’O ever since.

How did you fall in love with your team? What is your first memory around your NFL team?

How did I fall in love with the Giants? Everyone followed the Giants before the Patriots existed. My Dad stayed with the Giants when the Patriots came to be and most local fans switched to the Pats. So, I grew up watching the Giants every Sunday with him. We would buy antennas and hook them up, hoping we’d pull in a channel in Providence that had Giants on it. Sometimes we were only able to listen while trying to watch through scrambles on the TV.

How, when and why did you start dressing up, collecting or becoming more than a regular ordinary fan?

As a kid, I started with collecting Giants jerseys, hats, jackets, and t-shirts; anything I could get my hands on. There was never much to buy around here – before the Internet. Everyone around me was a Patriots fan. Spraying my beard came much later.

What is your favorite NFL moment or team memory?

My favorite team memory is watching them win their first Super Bowl and my dad dancing on the living room table!

What distinguishes you from other fans of your team?

My decorated beard and the new design I create for each game.

How did you develop your costume / get your nickname / develop your superfan persona?

When I grew my beard I thought it would be fun to decorate it. What could be better to do that with than a Giants logo? People really liked it. I got a lot of good responses and really started to have fun with it. My wife jokes it’s the 5th member of our family.

What is your favorite keepsake or piece of memorabilia?

My 2004 autographed team ball! Signed by a few of the best players ever!

What is your game day ritual? How do you prefer to watch the game?

When I’m at home, I always watch the Giants with my dad at his house where it needs to be quiet with no interruptions! If I’m not watching with him, it means I’m flying to New York to stay with my good friend Eric who is one of the most die-hard fans I’ve ever met. He supplies the hospitality and the tickets.

How does it feel to be known by your friends and peers as a die-hard fan?

All this attention was unexpected, so it’s very exciting. It has turned into its own brand. A shirt company took notice of a Giants design I did on my beard and contacted me. They asked if I would like a t-shirt done of it. I also have a website now that sells the shirts and other things.

What is the best thing about your team?

They are a storied Franchise. Many legends came from the New York Giants. I love everything! The color of their uniforms, the history, the legends, and the other amazing fans I’ve met over my years of being a Giants fan! We are all die-hards who bleed Blue.

All images by Peter Sutherland.

