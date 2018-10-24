NYPD denies New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s claim that someone mailed a bomb to his office too

Though New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that an explosive device had been sent to his office after a spate of bombs targeting at least six high-profile liberal figures, the NYPD says he wasn’t a target.

“A device has been sent to my office in Manhattan, which we were just informed about,” Cuomo said at a joint press conference Wednesday outside CNN headquarters, where a bomb was found. “That device is also being handled.”

Videos by VICE

In a subsequent statement, the NYPD denied that Cuomo or his office had been targeted.

BREAKING: NYPD spokesman says suspicious package sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office was not a bomb, unrelated to other devices. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 24, 2018

According to a Cuomo spokesperson, the “suspicious package” actually contained information files on the Proud Boys, a hate group that recently started a violent brawl in upper Manhattan.

Cuomo’s bizarre claim came after both his office and his brother, CNN’s Chris Cuomo, denied media reports that a suspicious package had been sent to his office.



Thank you for all the kindness directed at @CNN and for the concern about my brother. The gov did not get targeted as far as anyone knows. That was a false report. Your reax show there is much more that unites than divides. Even now – especially now. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) October 24, 2018

A string of prominent Democrats — including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and possibly Debbie Wasserman Schultz — have been targeted on Wednesday by explosive devices sent through the mail. CNN also evacuated its headquarters in New York City after a bomb addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, a CNN contributor, was found in its mailroom. Earlier this week, a bomb was discovered in billionaire liberal activist George Soros’ mailbox.

Read more: CNN anchors evacuate on-air after report of bomb

Read more: Office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz evacuated due to suspicious package

The White House has condemned the attempted attacks.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Read more: A bomb was found inside George Soros’ mailbox

Read more: Secret Service intercepts bombs addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama

Cover image: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at his Midtown Manhattan office, September 14, 2018 in New York City. Cuomo discussed his primary night election victory as well as a range of other topics. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)