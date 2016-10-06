New York Industrial Punks In Swarm’s New Video Might Give You Nightmares

If you’ve ever been in a strange country, sick from eating the food or drinking the water, you’ll be familiar with the distinct, solitary terror of thinking: “is this going to be the thing that kills me?”

New York-based Industrial punk outfit In Swarm are with you on that, and their track “Drinking the Water” goes head first into it. Reimagining the vision quest phenomenon—travelling to different countries and taking their local hallucinogens—and trading drugs for the local water supply. The idea that allowing a place to poison you is just another way of letting it in, and truly experiencing it.

“[It’s about] the visceral experience of actually crossing the inner land of sickness, to the border of potential death,” the band said of the song, which is out on Garbage TV.​ “I’ve taken part in ceremonies and ancient medicinal wonders but nothing compares to the non-deliberate intake of full body horror.”

A musical collaboration between Johann Rashid, Federico Gomez, and Danny Wood, the band’s second ever single is a hypnotic, pulsating thing. The video, which premieres on Noisey today, is much the same: a nightmarish, flashback-inducing composition—lost in a maze with lurking, ominous figures, and the contrast turned up.

Watch the video, directed by vocalist Johann Rashid, in all its confronting beauty, below.

In Swarm have released a limited run of 7″ vinyls for “Drinking the Water” through Garbage TV​. More about that here. Their debut LP is set for release next year on New York label S.U.S. Records.​​

