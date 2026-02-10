New York Legend Shyne Announces First-Ever Headlining Concert in Huge Homecoming

The story of Shyne is unlike any other in hip-hop. He went from Grammy award-winning rapper to prison at the hottest point in his career to deportation to the leader of the Belize United Democratic Party. One of the biggest asterisks in his career remains how he never got to formally go on tour. Before the rapper-turned-politician ever truly got to reap the rewards of his rapping, he was imprisoned for 10 years, then swiftly deported back to his home country of Belize. Consequently, the opportunity to travel America was stripped from him, and he never got to headline his own show.

Now, over 25 years after the release of his self-titled album, Shyne is finally making his big homecoming. The Bad Boy alum revealed he’s performing at Kings Theatre in his stomping grounds of Brooklyn. Slated for Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 9 pm EST, it’ll be his first time back in Flatbush since his burgeoning rap career.

Videos by VICE

The tickets will go on pre-sale on February 12 at 10 am EST with the code ROSE. Then, on February 13 at 10 am EST, the tickets will formally go on sale.

Shyne Finally Comes Back to New York After Decades Away in Belize

Currently, special guests for the big show are under wraps. But if it’s any indication, the Honourable Moses Barrow is eagerly anticipating reviving a bygone era of New York hip-hop. “It is surreal to return to the stage in the neighborhood where I grew up for a night of performances celebrating classic raw hip hop,” Shyne said in a statement.

This is just the first step of a larger comeback for the Belizean politician and rapper. Eventually, Barrow plans to devour the rest of America on tour. When he spoke with Cam’ron for his Talk With Flee podcast, he planned on hitting the road and releasing two additional albums in 2026. Additionally, Shyne wants to lend his services to television and film in new ways. “What I wanna do is create new music for the the TV series. So not a soundtrack,” Shyne clarified, “but an album. Then, for the motion picture, we’ll do another album.”

Ultimately, the “Bad Boyz” artist said he wants Killa Cam and his “It Is What It Is” partner in crime, Ma$e, to join him. “No way I could perform in New York and not have you on stage,” Shyne insisted. Cam’ron guaranteed his appearance but said he couldn’t speak for the Harlem World rapper.