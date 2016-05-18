New York Cops Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man, Wound Bystander in Midtown Manhattan

VICE News is closely watching policing in America. Check out the Officer Involved blog here.



WARNING: Graphic photos and video below.



A New York police officer reportedly burst into tears after fatally shooting a knife-wielding man and wounding a bystander during rush hour in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning.



The man, 46, tried to buy a beer at around 8:20am at The Food Emporium, a grocery store near 8th Avenue and West 49th Street, according to the NYPD. After the man became “belligerent,” store employees called the cops, who quickly arrived on the scene.

One officer, who had been patrolling a nearby picket line of striking Verizon employees, apprehended the suspect. The man reportedly started to fight back, starting “a brawl… that left both men on the ground,” NYPD Deputy Chief James O’Neill told reporters at a press conference.

The suspect struggled with an officer, falling to the ground. As the suspect got back up he displayed a knife — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews)May 18, 2016

The man then allegedly brandished an eight-inch knife, and approached the cop “menacingly.”

By this point, another officer and a sergeant had arrived on the scene.

When the man refused to drop the weapon, one of the officers and the sergeant opened fire, shooting nine bullets in total, O’Neill said.

Multiple people posted graphic photos and video footage on social media that showed the dead man handcuffed and bloodied in the middle of a busy intersection.

“The cop started crying immediately,” Anthony Tessitore, 27, told local news site DNAinfo. “You could tell he was remorseful for what he had done.” Tessitore was on his way to work when the shooting happened.



The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded bystander, who was hit in the wrist, and one officer were transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

O’Neill told news outlets that the shooting occurred near two popular Broadway theaters, where the shows Wicked and The Book of Mormon are currently playing.

