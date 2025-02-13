New York Prison Overrun by Inmates During Staff Shortage Crisis

Something out of a television show took place at a New York prison on Wednesday when inmates took control of multiple areas for a brief period.

Collins Correctional Facility, located in Erie County, went under lockdown around 1 a.m. after prisoners barricaded themselves in three separate areas. If you’re wondering how this is even possible considering the amount of staff on site, well, that’s where the problem lies. The facility has been dealing with serious understaffing, which is likely why the inmates targeted certain areas knowing full well there was a lack of security.

The whole ordeal began after an officer located two illegal cell phones on an inmate and confiscated the items. That’s when an uproar began, eventually seeing three areas of the prison become locked off to staff. Somehow, only one injury was reported as one officer suffered a minor injury, according to Albany Times Union.

It took a lot of members of emergency response teams, including people with the state’s Department of Corrections, along with a negotiating team, to quell the situation.

Kenny Gold, who is a regional VP for the New York Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, told the outlet he’s unhappy with how understaffed the building has been, explaining that they’re “screaming for help.” Perhaps this incident will be what puts the gears in motion to bring aboard more employees.

A local outlet, 7 News, has been heavily monitoring the shortage in western New York prisons. They also spoke with Gold, who echoed that “enough is enough” with the staff being so under-appreciated, even going as far as to say the governor and commissioner are “being criminally negligent” with their plan to cut staff.

Just two days before the uprising, the commissioner sent out a memo that stated staff shortages would become a normal thing for the foreseeable future. That’s unfortunately likely to lead to more stressful situations like what happened at Collins.