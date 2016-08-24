New York Punk Legend Patti Smith to Headline Bluesfest 2017

Patti Smith, November 2015. Photo: Gasper Tringale

Order has been restored to Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Videos by VICE

Following Kendrick Lamar headlining this year’s event, which had many older Bluesfest fans getting all Abe Simpson about hip-hop taking over the event, organisers this morning announced Patti Smith will be headlining Bluesfest in 2017. The New York punk legend will be playing her 1975 debut LP Horses in full.

Director Peter Noble claims it took three years to lock in Smith to headline the Byron Bay event and he’s not stopped there in pleasing the Mojo magazine set with 80-year old Chicago legend Buddy Guy, and English songwriter/activist Billy Bragg also announced for the Tyagarah festival.

Guy’s Australian performance will be exclusive to Bluesfest, alongside Mavis Staples, and between them the two will be performing six blood pressure testing sets over the week.

Other artists on the first lineup announcement include Bonnie Raitt, Beth Hart and Denver folk group The Lumineers as well as the Grammy award-winning Zac Brown Band.

Bluesfest 2017 runs April 13-17 2017. Tickets on sale now at www.bluesfest.com.au