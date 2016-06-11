New York Punks Cheena Announce Their Glammy and Hooky Debut LP

There’s a lot of New York in Cheena. From the scuzz of the Dolls to the sleaze of Street Hassle-era Lou Reed, the five-piece blast a sound that oozes some big city action. This is music for stumbling from a late night bodega with a sack of Tecate to keep the party going.

Margaret Chardiet, Walker Behl, Keegan Dakkar, Logan Montana, and Eugene Terry—have been involved in various New York bands including; Crazy Spirit, Perdition, Pharmakon, and Hank Wood and the Hammerheads. But Cheena was formed in 2014 to toe away from musical boundaries: this was a band born to rock outside their own musical comfort zones.

Following the release of their 2014 All the Money That Cheena Can Buy cassette, and last year’s 7-inch on Sacred Bones, the band are set to release their debut full-length Spend The Night With….

The album is described as a “soundtrack to nights where revelry and lust are never isolated from poor decisions and vanity,” with musical touchstones including Iggy Pop, Gun Club, Hawkwind, and Sex Pistols.

Check the album tracklisting and stream the new gin soaked punk track “Car”.

Spend the Night With….:

1. Cry For Help

2. Fever

3. Car

4. Jane

5. Electric Snoopy Gang

6. Stupor

7. Tarzan

8. 7 Nights

9. Liberated Animal

10. Lost My Way

11. M.E (Bonus Track)

‘Spend The Night With…. ‘ is available August 5 on Sacred Bones.