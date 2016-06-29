Vanity’s Ripping New Track Shows Off the New York Punks’ Pop Side

New York oi influenced punks Vanity have returned with “As Expected”, a new track that sees a slight change in direction. Don’t worry, it’s still rough, raw, lo fi rock’n’ roll that you can drink beer and get rowdy to, but the more prominent oi sound found on their 2014 Vain in Life has taken on a poppier edge.

Taken from their upcoming album Don’t Be Shy on Brooklyn label Katorga Works, the new track blasts along with a sing-a-long chorus and surly riffs. Could the new record have as much Oasis as Agnostic Front? Here’s hoping!

What started as a two-person project of Evan Radigan and Colman Durkee, who have played in punk and hardcore bands like The Rival Mob, CREEM and Nuclear Spring, has developed into one of New York’s best street punk bands.

Don’t Be Shy is one of three albums Katorga Works is releasing in the coming months including London oi band Crown Court and Washington DC’s Pure Disgust.

