On November 17, 2026, Vinny Cha$e’s longtime collaborator, Kid Art, shared news of the rapper’s untimely death on Instagram in a post. He wrote, “With broken hearts, we share that our brother, music partner, and confidant Vinny Cha$e passed away yesterday from a car accident. One of the most special souls we’ve ever known, he gave so much to us and to the game. A true pioneer, his talent, charisma, and style helped shape many careers and became a blueprint for so much of what you see today. Iykyk.”

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, a small funeral was held in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, where his mother lives. In New York City, a celebration of life will be held in Manhattan. The Harlem rapper got his start in the music industry by directing music videos. Notable artists he worked with include Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Cam’ron, and Juelz Santana.

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Vinny Cha$e released six mixtapes throughout the 2010s. Additionally, he created Cheers Club with Kid Art and Cartier, a business that handled record accommodations, production, film, and clothing in the music industry. His friendship and working relationship with Kid Art dated back to the rapper’s origins in Harlem. Kid Art and Cartier encouraged the young rapper to pursue a career.

Kid Art Says He’ll Carry The Rapper Legacy

In the post, Kid Art explained, “He took a chance on this dream, and people connected to what we made. After finally releasing some music again, we’re grateful his fans got one last glimpse of his gift before he left.” The mourning collaborator added, “This has rocked us to our core. We’ll carry his legacy forward and let his spirit make us better. Thank you for all the love. We love you forever, brother.”

The “one last gift” Kid Art is referring to is the newest release, Cheers Club Listening Session Vol. 1. Released on November 9, 2026, just three days before Chase’s car accident, it’s a collaboration between Vinny, Kid Art, and Saint Carty.

Details of the car accident have yet to be revealed. His mother, Leonora Hector-Sidibe, posted a message on the rapper’s Instagram page on November 17. She said, “As a mother, I always knew my son was special. I knew his dreams, his struggles, his determination, and the sacrifices he made to pursue what he believed in. But seeing how many lives he touched, how many people loved him, and how much his music meant to others had shown me another beautiful side of the son I’m so blessed to have called mine.”

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