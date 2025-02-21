New York Yankees Finally Reverse Decades-Old Facial Hair Policy

One of the dumbest rules in any of the four major professional sports leagues has finally been reversed.

Every baseball fan is aware of the New York Yankees’ antiquated “no facial hair policy.” That unbelievable rule was overturned on Friday ahead of the 2025 MLB Season. The Yankees team’s Managing General Partner, Hal Steinbrenner, announced the removal of the policy, upending the rule established by his father decades ago.

The rule had been in place since 1973 when George Steinbrenner bought the team.

Hal Steinbrenner revealed that he had a “large number” of conversations with former and current Yankees players before coming to the decision. I wonder if he spoke with someone like Johnny Damon, who famously had to cut his flowing hair and beard when switching teams. More recently, Alex Verdugo had to shave his beard after being traded to the team last year. It was always a ridiculous policy.

“I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback,” Steinbrenner went on. I’m sure it was an overwhelmingly one-sided conversation when he presented it to the players. It’s 2025. We shouldn’t be dictating a person’s appearance when it isn’t affecting any of us. Nowadays, athletes all over are gaining fame strictly for their beautiful manes. Think about former football stars like Clay Matthews and Troy Polamalu who each netted brand sponsorships due to their long hair. No Yankees player has ever had that opportunity.

It sounds like the organization had been discussing this policy for a few years, according to the statement. Steinbrenner said the final decision came down to him. The Yankees players can now sport “well-groomed bears moving forward.”

“It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy,” he concluded.

The Miami Marlins had lowkey tested out this policy in 2016 for a few years when former Yankee Don Mattingly took over. It didn’t go over great. Derek Jeter, an all-time great for the Yanks who was also a CEO with the Marlins, supported the policy saying, “If you look professional, you act professional.” The rule lasted one season before it got changed. Shocker.

The Yankees, like the rest of the MLB, are currently on the cusp of beginning their spring training games ahead of April’s Opening Day. I’d like to envision that all of the players who packed up a ton of razors when heading down to Florida this month have already tossed them all in the trash. The floodgates are open, boys, let those beards grow!