New Yorkers Celebrate Assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO by Holding Look-a-Like Contest

They say a good man is hard to find, but what about a dead ringer for a violent killer?

Days after Brian Thompson was gunned down in New York City, residents opted to mark the moment by holding a look-a-like contest for the late UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killer.

Videos by VICE

Per the New York Post, eight men competed in the contest. The winner, who nabbed $50 for his appearance, told the outlet that he has “issues with health insurance companies covering some of his medications.”

The winning doppelganger had some thoughts about why people are more focused on the suspect’s looks than, you know, murder.

“People do not feel great about the current state of things in our world,” he said.

People Are, Like, Really Into This Guy

Amid the days-long search for the still-unnamed gunman, the New York Police Department has released photos of the suspect. Instead of prompting fear and concern, those pics have sent social media ablaze with unrestrained thirst for the apparent felon.

“That’s a great smile. I hope you don’t find them,” one person tweeted, with another writing, “This guys smile is SO NICE! I hope he gets a modelling [sic] contract or acting offer.”

Another user complimented the man’s “unbelievable brow work” for “cutting some lethal angles.” A fourth, meanwhile, joked that they were going to host their own look-a-like contest in their bedroom.

Even Saturday Night Live picked up on New Yorkers’ collective crush on the suspect.

During SNL‘s “Weekend Update” segment, Colin Jost joked about the situation.

“It really says something about America that a guy was murdered in cold blood and the two main reactions were: ‘Yeah, well, health care stinks!’ and also, ‘Girl, that shooter hot,’” he said.

Michael Che chimed in too, quipping, “The man was apparently caught on camera at a local hostile flirting with a female employee whose name has been reported as ‘Lucky S. Bechalive.’”