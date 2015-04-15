New York’s Giant Ferris Wheel Is (Finally) Breaking Ground

The New York Wheel, a sky-scraping observation wheel that will stand 630′ high, is set to begin construction on Staten Island tomorrow with the intent of ousting the current world record holder, Las Vegas’ 550′-tall High Roller. After years of being stalled by weather and politicial gridlocks, EE&K Architects $500-million dollar project design, a combination of over-the-top luxury and green arcitecture, is set to break ground this week.

The wheel features “state-of-the-art technology in the climate-controlled cabins, permanent bar cars, a 20-seat dining car, and a nightly light show with its $7.5-million LED lights,” Mashable reports, all of which New York Wheel’s website says will be powered by Staten Island’s “abundance of sustainable alternative energy sources: wind, water and sun.” Each 38-minute ride will cost $35 per person, offering a stunning view of Manhattan at about eye-level with the Waldorf Astoria hotel.

Videos by VICE

The New York Wheel’s future position as the world’s largest observation wheel is already under fire from the Dubai-I, a United Arab Emirates project planned to reach a slightly higher, 690′ altitude. If the New York Wheel meets its 2017 completion date before the Dubai-I, it will enjoy a period as the world’s tallest observation wheel, but as the race for higher and higher skyscrapers indicates, even Dubai won’t be safe at the top for long.

Check out the New York Wheel’s concept designs below:

Learn more about the project on the New York Wheel’s website.

