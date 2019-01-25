New York’s Outdated Abortion Laws Finally Got an Update

Some people might be surprised to learn that New York, one of the first states to decriminalize abortion, did not offer the same protections afforded by Roe v. Wade until this week. That’s right: On the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade—the landmark Supreme Court case that established a woman’s right to choose—New York lawmakers finally codified those rights into state law. As TONIC’s Susan Rinkunas explains in her recent article about the change, it was at least a decade in the making, and was made more pressing by the election of President Trump, who pledged to appoint Supreme Court Justices who’d overturn Roe and got two Justices confirmed who were approved by anti-choice groups. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we talk to Rikunas about what this long-awaited change really means.

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.