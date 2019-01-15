New Zealand Can’t Get Enough of the “Unruly Tourists” Terrorising the Land

The English tourists caught in the eye of a media storm have been served a deportation notice and could be banned from New Zealand for five years. In less than a week the foul-mouthed group have racked up a track record that includes everything from theft to abuse, and we can’t seem to get enough of it.



Thanks to wall-to-wall reporting—the New Zealand media has basically served as a demonic holiday scrapbook of the family’s trip—we know every detail of their travels around the North Island. The tourists, who came “to see the Hobbits”, first made headlines when they were caught dumping their picnic rubbish on Takapuna Beach. When confronted by a fellow beach-goer, they verbally abused her and allegedly tried to run her over and swipe her phone.

But even before that news broke, the group had allegedly already been responsible for causing havoc on the flight over and also reportedly refused to pay their bill at an Auckland cafe. But the list of alleged offences doesn’t stop there. On the same day of their messy beach visit, the group reportedly fought with patrons at The Backyard Bar & Restaurant and refused to pay for their food, both there and at Mr India, using the oldest trick in the book: placing hair in their all-but-finished meals.

On Monday, the group made their way to Hamilton and attempted to trade their two vehicles in for one, but when staff at the dealership checked out their van they found five children in the back without seats. Then, after they caused yet more chaos at a Hamilton Burger King, the unruly tourists were served with a deportation notice. If deported, they will be prohibited from returning to the country for five years.

And in this morning’s bad-tourist latest, the NZ Herald reports that one of the tourists, a 26-year-old woman, is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today on charges of stealing a four-pack of Red Bull, white rope, and a $50 pair of sunglasses from an Auckland service station.

Even Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has weighed in on our visitors from abroad: “A bunch of arseholes,” was the verdict he delivered to bFM’s Mikey Havoc.

The group, for their part, has denied claims of dining-and-dashing and say one of their children was “slapped” by another child at Takapuna Beach. One of the tourists, David Johnson, says he “will never come to New Zealand again. I was frightened for my kids at the beach. There were people throwing things at us.”

The family say they feel “unwelcome here”, like an “alien invader”, and have decided to cut their two-week holiday down to one.

They plan to leave on Friday, when your newsfeed will return to normal and the service industry can relax.