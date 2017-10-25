New Zealand Court Finds the National Party Ripped Off Eminem

It’s been a tough week for the New Zealand National party. First they lost the national election to the Labour Party and earlier today a New Zealand court found them guilty of ripping off Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”.

New Zealand’s high court ruled that the National party’s use of a track titled “Eminem Esque” during the 2014 election campaign was “sufficiently similar” to the Detroit rapper’s original song that it impinged on copyright. The court awarded Eminem’s publisher NZ$600,000 in compensation.

Though the ruling caps off a dark week for the National Party, we have to thank them for being responsible for the bizarre beauty of a New Zealand court listening to “Lose Yourself”.