Newcastle Sealed Their Upset of Liverpool With the Cheekiest of Chips

Why you cheeky little bastard, Wijnaldum…

After what started out as a horrendously boring game—to the point that commentators droned on a spell about fans’ track suits—Newcastle spiced things up a bit with a deflected shot off the leg of Martin Skrtel that found the back of the net. But no one feels satisfied with an own goal, so Newcastle’s Georginio Wijnaldum decided to take a runaway lead against the historical favorites Liverpool by giving the Reds keeper a smarmy little chip that buried Liverpool’s chances for a draw—deep into stoppage time.

Videos by VICE

But, to put things in perspective, there was some fuss about a botched offsides call during a Liverpool equalizer. And seemingly it was a bit of a howler on the linesman’s behalf:

But with a beautiful goal like Wijnaldum’s, Newcastle rightly snuffed out the controversy in a decisive victory for the Magpies. Insert Jurgen Klopp sad face meme here, my friends.