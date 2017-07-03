Newcastle United Owner Allegedly Got Tanked, Puked in Meeting

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is currently being sued by investment banker Jeffrey Blue claiming that Ashley reneged on a business deal between Blue and Ashley’s company, Sports Direct.

According to The Telegraph, there was a hearing on Monday, wherein a judge began to analyze evidence, including written witness statement from Blue. And, well, turns out this is juicier than the average business deal gone bad.

Videos by VICE

Per Blue, Ashley held plenty of business meetings at the Green Dragon Pub in Derbyshire. Why, exactly, would complicated business meetings take place in a bar? Because Mike Ashley apparently likes to consume copious, and probably dangerous, amounts of alcohol.

Blue claims to have attended “several” meetings in the bar, but one incident in particular stood out. In it, Ashley challenged a Polish analyst in Blue’s team named Pawel Pawlowski to a drinking contest. The rules: Alternating pints of beer and vodka shots, and the first one to leave the bar area for any reasons loses.

Here’s what transpired, according to Blue’s statement.

After approximately 12 pints and chasers Pawel apologised profusely and had to excuse himself. Mr. Ashley then vomited into the fireplace located in the centre of the bar, to huge applause from his senior management team.

Well, then.

Blue also alleges that Ashley would abruptly take naps in the middle of other meetings that bored him. But as far as individual incidents go, it’s hard to find a more troubling one than this.