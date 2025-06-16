The Newest iPad Mini Is Back to Its Lowest-Ever Sale Price

What is up with Apple putting relatively new devices on sale so soon after they launch? This isn’t the first time the 7th-generation iPad Mini has been on sale for $399 ($100 off) since it was released on October 23, 2024, but it is tied for the cheapest it’s ever been.

The 7th-generation iPad Mini is still a fairly new machine. Finding a deal like this is likely close to as good as it’ll get for a while.

small size, mid-level performance

The iPad Mini may seem, thanks to Apple’s somewhat convoluted naming system, like it’s just a smaller version of their entry-level iPad, but it straddles the line between it and the mid-range iPad Air.

Going above and beyond the base-level iPad’s sRGB color space, the iPad Mini (like the iPad Air) has P3 color space for a wider range of color, plus an anti-reflective screen coating. It also has Wi-Fi 6E, a more reliably faster Wi-Fi protocol than the iPad’s Wi-Fi 6, as well as support for the Apple Pencil Pro, which the base-level iPad doesn’t support.

The iPad Mini packs an Apple A17 Pro, which comes equipped with one more CPU and one more GPU core than the iPad’s A16’s five CPU cores and four GPU cores, so the diminutive iPad Mini packs faster performance than the base-level iPad.

Despite the iPad Mini selling for this $399 deal price several times this year, it’s spent a fair bit of time at its full $499 retail price, so if you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger, you may as well grab it now while it’s still on sale.

I strongly doubt that when it goes back up to its full retail price that it’ll stay there forever, but I also wouldn’t assume that it’ll dip below $399 anytime in the near future, either.