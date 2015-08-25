Newfound Darkwave Starlet REZZ Goes ON DECK

Only months ago, Isabelle Rezazadeh was a Canadian high school electro nerd with a disco ball-shaped glint in her eye. “I started producing in November of 2013 and, pretty much, haven’t left my computer since,” states her SoundCloud. “It was rocket science at first, but nothing 14-hours a day can’t fix.”

Her productions, chucked on SoundCloud with increasing regularity, began piquing ears around the world. Wrought from electro, with heavy doses of that pop-industrial, techno sound a la Gesaffelstein, REZZ exhibited a knack for cold tones, heavy beats, and dark atmospheres right from the off. With track titles like “Lucifer,” “Plague,” and “Lunatic,” it’s obvious the woman’s weilding some darkness.

What followed was a release on OWSLA subsidiary NEST HQ, and then a meeting with the don of Canadian electro himself––Deadmau5. As her first releases on his Mau5trap label begin to wriggle their way into the limelight, REZZ is going on her first tour with none other than fellow ON DECK alumni Mija. Just goes to show, when your tunes are just that good, sometimes things just come together simply.

REZZ’s debut ON DECK is full of originals, with only a couple of stop-offs with the likes of The M Machine, Dog Blood, and Jon Hopkins. Download it for free.

REZZ is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter

TRACKLIST:

REZZ – Lunatic

REZZ – Lucifer

the M machine – no fun intended

deadmau5 – cthulu sleeps

madame – walk back

madame – shuffle

madame – voltage

Alesia – hyacinthus

dog blood – ngngng

doug english – hood life (rrokit remix)

Drezo – Heaven

Marilyn manson – this is the new shit (rezz remix)

REZZ – contorted

REZZ – ID

REZZ- rubix cube

REZZ – yin

jon hopkins – vessel

REZZ- ID

REZZ – I

REZZ- methodology

REZZ – plague