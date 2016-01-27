Canadian Town Issues Apology to Female Firefighter Who Was Sexually Harassed and Ostracized



The Spaniard’s Bay Fire Department, pictured above, has been at the center of controversy due to a female firefighter being sexually harassed on the job. Photo via Facebook

The lone female firefighter in Spaniard’s Bay, Newfoundland, has received an apology on behalf of the entire town for the sexual harassment she endured while on the job.

Brenda Seymour, a volunteer firefighter who also sits on the town council, recently spoke out about being the target of sexist comments and jokes, including being shown porn during a guest instructor’s visit. As a result, the council voted to remove Fire Chief Victor Hiscock. 19 other firefighters quit in solidarity during a council meeting.

Videos by VICE

Seymour has been accused of not being able to take a joke and using her position on the council to air the brigade’s dirty laundry; she’s also been ostracized by women in the community.

On Tuesday—after the incident received national and international press the previous week—Spaniard’s Bay Mayor Tony Menchions issued a press release apologizing for how Seymour has been treated.

“As a council, we have adopted a zero tolerance policy on harassment of any kind and shall ensure that all town workers and volunteers operate in a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment,” he said.

Menchions said the town, which has effectively been left without a fire department for the last week, is looking for new firefighters, presumably those who aren’t sexist bullies.

“The council promises a safe and respectful environment and supports gender equity,” he said.

Seymour told the CBC she accepts the apology and thinks the incident has created progress in the town of 2,600.

“I think that we’ve made groundbreaking headway here. I can’t help but think this is a very positive thing out of a very negative one.”

Follow Manisha Krishnan on Twitter.