Newham Generals “Locked In” (Official Music Video)

East London grime duo Newham Generals are back with their latest single “Locked In” produced by Sticky. Noisey is proud to present the video for it above, featuring Footsie and D Double E (aka your favourite MC’s favourite MC) throwing the kind of rager that requires prior credentials, a personally distributed postcode, and a password at the door. But if you full screen it, turn your speakers up to maximum volume, and fill up a series of Asda party cups, it’ll sort of feel like you’re there.

“Locked In” is being released on June 24 by Braindead Entertainment/ Bluku Music (2016). Cop it here.

