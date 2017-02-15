Newly Released Emails Allege Dr Luke’s Attempts to Control Kesha

Kesha’s legal battle with Dr Luke—an attempt to nullify some contracts with a man she’s described as “sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally” abusive, a protracted trial to “be free from her abuser and rebuild her physical, emotional, and mental health” away a man who she alleges drugged and emotionally manipulated her, a record producer who effectively seems to pick and choose if and when she is allowed to do her job, who allegedly took such a morbid interest in her weight that she developed an eating disorder—took another step forward today when the singer’s legal team released a rash of emails between Dr Luke and Kesha’s manager, Monica Cornia. They were picked up and excerpted by Page Six earlier this afternoon.

The emails, all from 2012, were submitted by Kesha’s team to demonstrate Dr Luke’s attempts to control the singer’s weight. From Page Six:

“Nobody was calling anybody out,” Dr. Luke writes to Cornia at 2:11 a.m. on June 28, 2012, according to a copy of the email.

“We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet. there have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. this perticular [sic] time — it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast,” the producer gripes.

Cornia asks him to be more supportive because she’s “a human and not a machine,” then adds, “if she were a machine that would be way cool and we could do whatever we want.”

A later email, again from 2012, details Dr Luke’s attempts to control the lyrics to Kesha’s “Crazy Kids.”

In one email, Cornia says Dr. Luke wanted the phrase, “You see us in the club sip sippin bub,” while Kesha preferred, “You see us in the streets we da we da freaks,” because she doesn’t go to clubs.

“I don’t give a s–t what you want. If you were smart you would go in and sing it,” Dr. Luke allegedly told Kesha, according to Cornia.

Cornia adds that Kesha tried to settle the spat with Dr. Luke, but “didn’t feel comfortable talking to him” in the studio.

“He refused to come downstairs (“she wears the pants in MY house?”) so we left,” Cornia writes, again quoting Dr. Luke.

The two parties will join a conference call with the judge next week.

