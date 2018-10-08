VICE
Editions

Newsletters

All the News You Need to Read This Morning

By

Share:

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

One-third of girls have been sexually harassed while in school uniform

EU citizens could face repeat of Windrush scandal, say landlords

Videos by VICE

Taylor Swift breaks political silence to endorse Democrats in US midterms

Brexit anxiety for businesses at highest since referendum

British paedophiles target children in poor countries for online abuse

English uni to ask students to sign a drug-free pledge

About 40 percent of young people still can’t afford buy a home

Tagged:
, , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE