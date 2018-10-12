All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
More than a million UK residents live in ‘food deserts’ where they can’t access cheap fruit and veg, says study
Cannabis to be available on NHS from the 1st of November
Kanye went to visit Trump at the White House
Storm Callum hits UK and Ireland
NHS hospitals warn of lack of prep ahead of winter
Chelmsford Prison sees nearly half of inmates fail drugs tests
An Amy Winehouse hologram tour is planned for 2019
Hurricane Michael leaves ‘unimaginable destruction’
M&S criticised for selling school jihabs
Using extremely detailed prosthetics, Tilda Swinton posed as the old man lead character in Suspiria