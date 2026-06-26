Next Battlefield 6 Patch Will Make Big Change to Damage Multipliers and Sniper Sweet Spots

Battlefield 6 gets a major update on June 30 and the patch makes some serious adjustments to multiple components of the gunplay systems.

It’s already been more than half a year since Battlefield 6 launched, but the latest installment in the military shooter franchise is still going strong. The game has an engaged community and frequent updates to make balance adjustments and add new content to keep players hooked.

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The latest big patch arrives on June 30 and includes a long list of tweaks and changes related to how guns work in the game. Gunplay is obviously one of the central gameplay systems in a military shooter, so this update is a big deal.

Here are some of the details about what changes are on the way when 1.3.3.0 arrives:

Aiming

We’ve done a wide pass across weapons to make recoil directions more consistent & predictable.

Some variation is necessary to keep weapons balanced and to avoid having one weapon that becomes the default choice for everyone. However, with this update, recoil is easier to master.

To reward proper shooting technique, we’ve slightly increased bullet deviation after the first shot, making controlled bursts or tap fire even more important to stay accurate at longer distances, while keeping full auto viable for close quarters combat.

Distance and Drag

We have decreased muzzle velocity for most weapons, especially SMGs, and tuned bullet drag to make anticipating the movement of targets more important.

Time to Kill (TTK)

To increase depth of gunplay and better reward mastery of its mechanics, we wanted to slow down average TTK without affecting the best possible TTK. We did this by adjusting damage multipliers depending on where the bullets strike their target.

Body Damage Multiplier Changes

Damage to limbs and lower torso has been reduced for all weapon classes except for Shotguns and Sidearms.

This change generally increases the amount of shots to kill by one when primarily hitting these areas, but landing headshots will compensate for the lower damage dealt to limbs and lower torso.

We’ll also be exploring body damage multiplier changes for long-distance engagements in future Labs tests.

Sniper Sweet Spots

After looking at combat data, we found the “Sweet Spot” ranges were too generous with too much overlap. Therefore, we are making the following reductions and changes: SV-98: From 54-90m to 54-75m M2010 ESR: From 75-120m to 75-100m PSR: From 100-150m to 90-120m L115: From 120-175m to 100-133m Mini Scout: N/A (No Sweet Spot; by design, it’s meant for fast follow-up shots)



These are a lot of significant changes, so it will likely take players a bit of time to adjust to the new gunplay tweaks and wrap their heads around the new metagame. The update also teased that future updates plan to take a closer look at vehicle play and gadgets.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Battlefield 6 news and updates.

Battlefield 6 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.