We Go Inside America’s Relentless Fight for LGBT Equality on the Next Episode of ‘VICE’ on HBO

This Friday, March 11, HBO will air another episode from season four of VICE’s Emmy-winning show. Last week, we explored the environmental implications associated with industrial meat production and the global water crisis. This week, we go to the front lines of the civil war in Yemen and investigate the legal inequalities LGBT people still face in America.

In the first segment, Ben Anderson returns to Yemen. The country has descended into a bloody civil war and has become yet another front in the broader sectarian war between Iran and Saudi Arabia. While there, he embeds with Yemen’s rebel fighters to investigate Saudi Arabia’s role in the conflict.Then, Gianna Toboni goes inside the fight for LGBT rights in the US—where it is still legal to fire employees for being gay in 31 states—and examines the Jim Crow–style laws that still stand in the way of true equality.

Watch a trailer for Friday’s episode above, and keep an eye out for the rest of season four, airing every Friday night at 11 PM, exclusively on HBO. If you’re desperately in need of more VICE episodes to carry you through the week, you can watch our entire third season online now.