Next Major Final Fantasy Release Has Been Delayed

After announcing the next major expansion for Final Fantasy 14 back in April 2026, Square Enix is updating the estimated launch date to push it back a few months from the original January 2027 plan.

Final Fantasy 14: Evercold Delayed, Now Releasing February 23, 2027

Screenshot: Square Enix

The Japan Fan Fest took place last weekend and at the event, Square Enix revealed a new release date for Final Fantasy 14: Evercold. Rather than launching in January 2027, the upcoming expansion is now set to launch on February 23, 2027.

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Players who secure early access will be able to start their new adventures in the Final Fantasy MMO a few days early on February 19, 2027 instead. The change in release date was announced alongside a brand-new trailer that offered a full look at the upcoming expansion’s opening cinematic.

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Pre-orders for the game kick off later this week on November 4 and will offer players the chance to secure early access ahead of release and in-game items available immediately upon pre-order.

There will also be an impressive collector’s edition available which comes with the Valhallar Odin mount, the Entreat Crystal emote, and the Crystal Skyltborg.

Players who tuned into the recent Fan Fest also had a chance to check out the second new Job that will arrive with Evercold’s release. The new Zephyr Job offers players another ranged DPS option.

Evercold is set to be a massive addition to Final Fantasy 14, so it should be very exciting to see how the launch goes and if the new content successfully brings back lapsed players and helps draw in some new fans. Final Fantasy 14 has been up and running since 2013 and has a very dedicated fanbase, but there’s always room for growth.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Final Fantasy news and updates.

Final Fantasy 14 is available now on consoles and PC. Final Fantasy 14: Evercold releases February 23, 2027.