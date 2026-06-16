Next Wave of Xbox Game Pass Includes a 2025 Sports Game

The second wave of June 2026 Xbox Game Pass additions is the least exciting one in quite a while, but there is one sports title that soccer fans may be happy to see.

All Xbox Game Pass June 2026 Wave 2 Additions

Xbox has been in the news a ton over the last week or so thanks to an impressive Xbox Games Showcase followed by a surprising announcement from Asha Sharma about difficult times ahead for the coming 100 days at the company.

Videos by VICE

There are now multiple reports floating around about at least three studios that are facing possible closure, but Xbox is coming forward with quietly rolling out the June 2026 wave 2 of Xbox Game Pass titles, as well.

This second chunk of games for June 2026 is not quite as exciting as the first half of the month, but there are a few interesting titles for subscribers to check out. Sports fans will likey be happy to see EA Sports FC 26 join the list.

“EA Sports FC 26 is coming to EA Play! Experience the World’s Game like never before with EA Sports FC 26, coming soon to The Play List. Shape your legacy with a Supercharge Pack available from Jun 18 – Jul 17 and get recurring rewards like Football Ultimate Team Draft Tokens and seasonal Clubs rewards. Members also save 10% on EA digital purchases.”

Additionally, RV There Yet? could become a surprise hit and Game Pass Premium fans finally gain access to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Indie game fans may want to keep an eye on Winds of Arcana : Ruination as well for some interesting Metroidvania action.

Junkster (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 16 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 17 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

EA Sports FC 26 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 18 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Abyssus (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 25 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

RV There Yet? (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 30 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 2 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Winds of Arcana: Ruination (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – July 6 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



That should be just about everything Xbox Game Pass subscribers need to know about everything arriving in the second half of June and the first few days of July.

Be sure to check back soon for more Xbox news and updates. More details about the full July Wave 1 drop should arrive closer to the end of this month.