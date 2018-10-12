Next Week, We’re Streaming 72 Hours to Raise Money for The Florence Project

Hey, 2018 has sucked. This isn’t news. But nearly two years into President Trump, the consequences of his election made bare, despair isn’t enough—action is needed. The midterms are coming up, and there’s still time to register to vote in a number of states, but maybe you don’t live in a flippable district or a competitive Senate seat.

What can you do?

Videos by VICE

We’ve got one answer: a 72-hour livestream to raise a ton of money for The Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project, a group providing free and legal social services to detained adults and unaccompanied children facing immigration removal in Arizona. This story flared earlier this year, but even as its faded from the headlines, it remains an horrifying situation for the people facing the cruelty of the Trump administration.

Listen to Rob conduct an interview with Development & Research Director Amalia Luxardo from The Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project here:

Starting at 12:00 pm EDT on Thursday, October 18 and running through 12:00 pm EDT on Sunday, October 21, the Waypoint staff and community will be streaming on Twitch. For the first 36 hours, that means Austin, Danielle, Natalie, Rob, Joel, Cado, and myself will be burning the midnight oil to help out The Florence Project.

For the next 36 hours, the Waypoint community will take over, while we, uh, sleep.

You can watch here, and you can donate here.

Everything else you need to know about the stream can be found in this forum post.

We’re still figuring out what Waypoint should stream, so if you have any ideas, holler!