Next Xbox Game Pass Wave Includes Two Huge Day One Titles

Xbox has officially revealed the secondary wave of September and early October Game Pass titles and there are a handful of very exciting additions and changes.

Gears of WAr: E-Day and Minecraft Dungeons II Are coming To Xbox Game Pass Soon

Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios

Although there are currently rumors circulating that Xbox has plans to change Game Pass tiers and do away with Day One releases in 2027, none of that has been confirmed and the next wave of updates has just just been posted.

Videos by VICE

The second wave of September 2026 Xbox Game Pass updates includes two major Day One titles subscribers will be gaining access to this fall.

First, Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will gain access to Minecraft Dungeons II on September 29.

“Gear up and team up to enter a new dimension in Minecraft Dungeons II! Journey into the Sift to explore uncharted lands and fight unfamiliar threats that will test you like never before. Uncover new ways to customize your gear and prepare for the toughest battle yet. Are you ready to face what awaits beyond the rifts?”

Additionally, the same premium tiers will gain access to Gears of War: E-Day as a Day One title on October 6.

“Experience the horror and brutality of Emergence Day. 14 years before the original Gears of War, join Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in a gripping origin-story campaign as the Locust Horde first erupt from below, igniting a desperate fight for survival.”

Full Xbox Game Pass September Wave 2 List

Although Minecraft Dungeons II and Gears of War: E-Day are the spotlight titles, there are plenty of other changes and additions to take note of, as well.

Here is a full breakdown of every title included in the September 2026 Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 drop:

RuneScape: Dragonwilds (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – September 15 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – September 15 Marvel Cosmic Invasion (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – September 16 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – September 16 Planet of Lana II (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – September 16 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Routine (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – September 16 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – September 16 Ultimate Sheep Raccoon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 16 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 16 Kernel Hearts (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – September 17 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – September 17 Ninja Gaiden 4 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – September 17 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – September 17 Dune: Awakening (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – September 22 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – September 22 Well Dweller (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – September 22 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – September 22 Mad King Redemption (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – September 23 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – September 23 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – September 25 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – September 25 Minecraft Dungeons II (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – September 29 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – September 29 Keeper (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 2 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 2 Gears of War: E-Day (XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, PC, and Cloud) – October 6 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, PC, and Cloud) – October 6

Those are all the confirmed additions and changes at the moment, but subscribers will want to keep an eye out for the October Wave 1 announcement in the coming weeks. Hopefully there will be a few spooky additions to the library to help subscribers celebrate the Halloween season.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox Game Pass news and updates.