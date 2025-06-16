Nexus Mods Sold by Creator Who Ran It for 24 Years

The popular Nexus Mods forum has been sold by its creator after running it for over two decades. According to the site’s admin, running the company was taking a toll on his mental health. The Nexus Mods creator also explained what will change with the site being run by a new owner.

Nexus Mods Sold to New Owner

Screenshot: Nexus Mods

On June 16, Nexus Mods users were greeted by an update from the site’s owner, Dark0ne. In a lengthy blog post, he announced that he had sold Nexus Forums due to health issues. “Since then, this site has been my entire adult life. Every single day, for over two decades, I’ve been ‘on call’, whether it was fixing issues, pushing updates, or getting pulled into the latest community drama. The strain of being responsible for the behemoth I created has taken its toll. The stress of the job has been a regular source of anxiety and stress-related health issues.”

The Nexus creator said that stress was starting to impact his ability to run the forum effectively. “I realized that I have been burning out and this started to have an impact on my staff and Nexus Mods as a whole. So, I firmly believe that the best thing for the future of Nexus Mods is for me to step aside and bring in new leadership to steer the business forward with renewed energy to make Nexus Mods the modding community we all truly deserve.”

After months of searching, Dark0ne has found the right person to sell the site to. “So yes, the ownership of Nexus Mods has changed hands, but I want to be clear, this isn’t some corporate ‘exit’ or a backroom deal. This is me doing something I probably should’ve done years ago: taking care of myself. Reclaiming some headspace. And finally letting go of the idea that I have to do everything and be responsible for everything myself.”

What Will Change Under the New Ownership?

Screenshot: Nexus Mods

According to Dark0ne, not much will change under the site’s new ownership. According to the admin, he had already been stepping back behind the scenes for some time now. He also pointed out that Nexus is run by a large team. “The Nexus Mods you see today has been created by a team of 40 incredibly dedicated people, some of whom have been here for over 9 years.”

Over the past 20 years, Nexus Mods has become the number one destination for PC gamers to find mods for their games. The project was originally founded in 2001 as a fan site dedicated to the release of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. The forum would eventually go public as “Nexus Mods” years later in 2007. Nexus has helped propel the popularity of games such as BG3 or even recently, Stellar Blade.

As far as what Dark0ne is going to do next, he revealed that he’s not technically leaving the site completely. The infamous user will still “lurk around” the forums as well as participate in its Discord. The new owners are Foledinho (Victor) and Rapsak (Marinus), respectively.