Neymar Bewitches Ball for What Could Be Goal of the Year

This gem by @neymarjr earlier today is everything! https://t.co/qYtaxdjkut

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 8, 2015

Well good God, y’all. The highly-objective Puskas just announced their finalists, for this year’s batch, but maybe they’ll want to make a late exception. Because Neymar is absolutely ice cold with his touch to elude a defender, then a pivot, and a slayer of a golazo on the volley.

Literally nothing could have been done, besides sitting back in awe of the man’s wizardry. Don’t be surprised if you find this one at the top of the old Puskas a year from now.

Correction:



An earlier version said that it was a half-volley. But no, no it wasn’t. It was a pure volley, and a righteous one at that.