Neymar Finishes Brilliant Team Goal for Barcelona

Messi set the dominos falling over against Espanyol with a booming ball in to Jordi Alba, who speared it back in front of the net with a great touch off the volley. Both Luis Suarez and Neymar were waiting for it and Suarez froze the keeper long enough with a great dummy and Neymar was there backing him to put it home. As the inimitable Ray Hudson said, “spirograph football and the pen in the hole is Messi.” Not exactly sure what that means, but it is 100 percent accurate.

GOAAAAL! INCREDIBLE MOVE! @FCBarcelona lead through @NeymarJR. #beINLaLiga http://t.co/NlpL2IU2Fk

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 25, 2015

Messi added a goal of his own with some more great team play from Barca. Messi punched it in from a tough angle but, much like life, it’s not so much the destination as it is the journey that got you there.

GOAL! CREATOR TURNS FINISHER. Messi with a goal of his own from a tight angle. 0-2. #beINLaLiga http://t.co/gbD2lMvQTJ

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 25, 2015

Barcelona lead Espanyol 2-0 at half time.