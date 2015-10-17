Neymar Has a Brilliant Moment of Skill, Oh, and Scores Four Goals

Neymar with this outrageous bit of skill to control the ball tonight. Pure filth! pic.twitter.com/F7LPJvgVL5

Now normally I would just write this kind of snarky headline to say something to the effect of: “first, here’s something insignificant, and by the way, here’s something that’s really amazing.” But not today. I actually, truly believe that the whole four goals thing is secondary to this amazing touch by Neymar.

Sure, it looks a little forced. But it’s in the Brazilian’s DNA—soccer simply isn’t worth playing unless it looks good. The man pulls an insanely high-kicked ball out of the air with a nasty behind-the-leg touch to settle it for a solid run into the box, only to get tripped. You would want to kick Neymar in the shins too if he schooled your team like that.

Anyway, the whole four goals thing you’re probably wondering about (Barcelona beat Rayo 5-2) is kind of muted, given that two of them are free kicks, and that the other two are only kind-of impressive.

Blah, blah, blah. I just don’t understand why he has to score these goal things when it’s obviously 20 times more entertaining for him to just mess around doing ball tricks on the field. More of that, please, Mr. Mar.