Neymar Hits Absurd Free Kick for Equalizer

Right back at you!!!! @Neymarjr. ties the game for @FCBarcelona. 1-1. #LaLiga http://t.co/NzEBEOqeOW

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 12, 2015

Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 today, but they trailed Atletico early in the second half until Neymar hit this absurd free kick into the top corner of the goal. Fernando Torres scored in the 51st minute to make it 1-0 and then four minutes later Neymar drew Barcelona even. He could not have hit it better and the poor keeper was falling all over himself just to make an effort at stopping it. All you really need to know are the two words spoken on the broadcast: “Que. Golazo.”

Messi then gave Barca a 2-1 lead when he and Luis Suarez hooked up for a nice little run, prompting Ray Hudson to say of the magisterial one: “He’s the one that makes Atletico’s defense look like a set of kites in a hurricane.”

.@Atleti fail to clear and eventually @LuisSuarez9 and @TeamMessi make them pay. 1-2. #LaLiga http://t.co/CV2Adk1ml0

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 12, 2015

