NFL Dos and Don’ts: Dallas Cowboys

We begin our NFL Dos and Don’ts with the Dallas Cowboys, who had a pretty good year, all things considered. They beat the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round of the playoffs thanks in no small part to a bizarre pass interference penalty that was called on the field and later un-called. Referee Pete Morelli announced the penalty and an automatic first down for the Lions, as they tried to maintain their late fourth-quarter lead, and then quickly reversed the call. The Lions were forced to punt after all the confusion, allowing the Cowboys to come back and win the game. Kind of a mess, but you can only play the game the officials call. Dallas went on to lose to the Packers at Lambeau in the Divisional round.

Do



For our little recap here, though, we go all the way back to October and a game in Seattle. As a general rule for all receivers, you should always toe drag. Even if establishing yourself in bounds is not a question at all. Look how beautiful this Terrence Williams catch is. Do that shit over the middle, too. If you’re lunging for a ball down field between the hashmarks, toe drag on your way down. It will look so awesome. The little turf pellets will fly up, your entire body will be streamlined, and everyone in the stadium will let out an involuntary “ooooohhh.” Can never go wrong with the toe drag.

Honorable mention Do: You are always going to be on someone else’s highlight reel, that’s just how these things work. But! if you are going to be on someone’s reel, do make sure it is an otherworldy catch that is so good people will only remember the catch, and not who it came against. Do be Brandon Carr harmlessly tumbling in the background as Odell Beckham, Jr. blows the world’s collective mind.

Don’t

Tony Romo might have the closest ratio in the NFL of incredible plays to dumbfounding ones. For every tremendous throw he makes there is an equal and opposite terrible thing he has done. For instance, here he is almost getting Dez Bryant murdered by dismemberment. Romo had absolutely no business throwing this ball to Bryant—he was essentially triple covered with two defenders in front of him and a third behind—but tried to force it in there anyway. It was picked off, but not before Dez Bryant got absolutely smoked trying to anticipate the throw and make a play.

Don’t do this. Don’t jeopardize the health and well-being of your stud receiver on a reckless throw. Not only was he picked off, and Dez Bryant nearly severed, but Eric Reid returned the interception to the two-yard line and the 49ers scored on the next play.

Gah! Don’t!