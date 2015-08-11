NFL Dos and Don’ts: New York Giants

As we prepare for another year of NFL football, let’s take a look back at the highs and lows from 2014 for each team. Welcome to NFL Dos and Don’ts. If you missed one, you can read all our recaps right here.

Do

The Do category for the Giants could also double as the Do for the whole league. We are, of course, talking about Odell Beckham’s insane catch against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. This catch was the perfect storm for people to lose their minds, too. Prime-time game, two big-market division rivals, and, obviously, the catch itself. Cris Collinsworth said it might have been the greatest catch he ever saw.

Videos by VICE

Yeah. Always do this.

Don’t

Despite that wonderful catch, the Giants lost ten games last season, including that Cowboys game. They were not good. Without a (heh) giant receiver like Plaxico Burress way back when, Eli Manning is a bit of an interception machine. It’s not all that interesting to say “Don’t throw an interception”—that’s Quarterbacking 101—so we don’t have an Eli interception. We have an Eli fumble that the entire Giants team managed to turn into a touchdown for the Jaguars, a team that finished 3-13.

That’s the whole play, but we need a close-up on Eli, haplessly flailing at the ball as he gets swallowed by the Jacksonville defense.

That’s the stuff. Rashad Jennings actually had the ball in his hands briefly, but the Jaguars swarmed him and stole the ball and got themselves a touchdown. I don’t think the Giants appreciate just how lucky they are to share a city with the New York Jets.