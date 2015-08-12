NFL Dos and Don’ts: Philadelphia Eagles

As we prepare for another year of NFL football, let’s take a look back at the highs and lows from 2014 for each team. Welcome to NFL Do’s and Don’ts. If you missed one, you can read all our recaps right here.

Do

The Eagles had a pretty good year, finishing 10-6 but in a stacked NFC it still wasn’t good enough to make the playoffs. If Nick Foles had gotten hurt earlier and Mark Sanchez had more time to shine, things might have been different. If only. As great as the Sanchize was, he actually factors into the Don’t section—and only an honorable mention at that—which we’ll get to momentarily. Right now we’re going to talk about good stuff, which involves Foles, oddly enough.

In a Week Eight game against the Cardinals, Foles hit Jeremy Maclin with a beautiful deep ball in the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown. You can’t really throw a ball better than this, as it lands perfectly in Maclin’s hands and just out of the reach of a diving Dan Williams. Well done, Eagles!

Don’t

This is not entirely the Eagles fault, but it also sort of is completely their fault. Philly was thrashing the Panthers like they were a friendly hitch-hiking robot on Monday Night Football in Week Ten and, as a result, Jon Gruden and Mike Tirico had to find something to talk about to distract viewers from the carnage. That something was Chip Kelly’s dietary regime, which gave the nation the experience of watching Gruden paw at food and drop it into a blender like some kind of confused animal.

To be honest, this is actually kind of awesome. I love Gruden—I can’t help it—and I almost wanted to write about how ESPN should always do this, which is why we have an Honorable Mention featuring Mark Sanchez.

It was Week 11 and the Eagles were being soundly beaten by the Packers, but they were still trying, god bless them. From just about midfield, Mark Sanchez threw a very Mark Sanchez-y interception to a defender he did not see. Julius Peppers took the gift 52 yards for a touchdown and Sanchez got hit with a penalty for going low on Datone Jones during the return.