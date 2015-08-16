NFL Dos and Don’ts: Tennessee Titans

As we prepare for another year of NFL football, let’s take a look back at the highs and lows from 2014 for each team. Welcome to NFL Dos and Don’ts. If you missed one, you can read all our recaps right here.

Dos

The Tennessee Titans had the second pick of the most recent draft. This means there was only one team in the whole NFL that was worse than the Titans. And they didn’t even have the fun of having the first pick. It’s like being the bridesmaid at a wedding between two cousins. But it’s not all bad for the Titans: they got Marcus Mariota, a pretty good quarterback that does not require talking heads to replace words like “sexual assault” with “baggage” just to talk about him.

Unfortunately, our Do recipient is probably not happy about Mariota’s arrival. That’s because Zach Mettenberger notched one of the lone bright spots of the 2-14 season with a bounceback performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game started off about as badly as it can get for a quarterback: an interception returned for a touchdown on his first play of a primetime game. As Mettenberger walked under center for the Titans first offensive possession of the night, Mike Tirico said: “Here he is making his third NFL start, looking for his first win tonight.”

But Mettenberger did not sulk, instead, he went right back out there and engineered a touchdown-scoring drive in five plays and two minutes. And then, at the end of the second half, we had some very satisfying symmetry. Instead of throwing an interception from his own 20-yard line, Mettenberger threw an 80-yard touchdown.

Blown coverage, shmlown coverage. They won two games (and this one was not one of them, by the way) let them have it something.

Don’t



Tennessee’s Don’t came against another woeful team, the New York Jets. Now, it could be argued that this entire game is a Don’t, that the league’s decision to let this game between two 2-11 teams actually proceed as scheduled is a Don’t, that even scheduling the game in the first place and not blowing up both franchises and starting over anew is a Don’t. And had these two teams not gotten into a full-blown brawl on the field, I think those would be winning arguments. Alas, someone punched Geno Smith and all hell broke loose.

The worst part of this whole episode is that it happened during a commercial break. The only interesting thing these clown franchises did all game and we didn’t even get to see it live. Why do you hate the fans so much? Throw the degenerates actually watching this mess a bone and brawl under the bright lights and with the play clock moving.