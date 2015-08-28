NFL Dos and Don’ts: The Buffalo Bills

As we prepare for another year of NFL football, let’s take a look back at the highs and lows from 2014 for each team. Welcome to NFL Dos and Don’ts. If you missed one, you can read all our recaps right here.

The Buffalo Bills are in a fairly exciting spot. Fresh off a 9-7 season, they have a new, bombastic coach in Rex Ryan, and a defense that prompts people to ask Rex questions like “How much are you salivating to get your hands on that D?” He is salivating, for sure. He’s also stepping into a situation that, in many ways, is eerily familiarto his first coaching job, with the Jets: a solid team, with a great defense and a question mark at quarterback.

The beginning of training camp did not do much to answer that quarterback question. There are three options, and none of them had what you would call a good start to camp.

Matt Cassel’s 1st pass was an interception by rookie Ronald Darby. EJ Manuel fumbled consecutive snaps from center. Tyrod Taylor took a boatload of sacks and tucked the ball to run often, including a few times in 7-on-7 drills where there is no pass rush.

[long, exaggerated sighing while pinching bridge of nose]

Do



But we’re not here to talk about this year! We’re here to talk about last year, and the Bills did some pretty good things last year. We have taken the bold step of naming co-Dos of the year and we start with stud wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

The Bills beat the Lions in October on a last-second 59-yard field goal set up by this tremendous Watkins catch. Kyle Orton—oh, right, Kyle Orton played in 12 games for the Bills last year—found Watkins going across the middle with about 26 seconds left to go in a 14-14 game. Watkins, with seemingly no fear of being absolutely obliterated over the middle, reached back, batted the ball to himself, and finally gained possession as he kept running to about the 40-yard-line.

Now, that is a pretty great play. It’s no Kyle Orton Packs Celebratory Lipper, and I’m not saying one is better than the other, but Kyle Orton packing a celebratory lipper is a GIF you will always watch. In light of his retirement after the 2014 season, there is perhaps no better lasting image. Everyone should pack a celebratory lipper at least once in their lives.

Don’t

Generally speaking, you don’t want to fumble a touchdown and then kick it out of the back of the end zone. The Bills did this but, not unlike the team itself, the situation was not as bad as it seemed.

Bryce Brown ran through the Kansas City defense for what looked like a 17-yard touchdown, but he was stripped just outside the goal line, and the ball bounced into the end zone. Teammate Scott Chandler looked like he was going to clean up the mess, but instead he booted it clear out of the end zone. Instead of a touchdown, it was a touchback. But it wasn’t too bad. After a decent run from Jamaal Charles on the ensuing drive, the Bills forced a three-and-out. (Ultimately, though, they could have used that touchdown in what turned out to be a 17-13 loss.)