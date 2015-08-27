NFL Dos and Don’ts: The Miami Dolphins

As we prepare for another year of NFL football, let’s take a look back at the highs and lows from 2014 for each team. Welcome to NFL Dos and Don’ts. If you missed one, you can read all our recaps right here.

The Miami Dolphins finished last year at 8-8. This is the worst sort of season: not good enough to get into the playoffs, but just good enough to screw you out of any excitement for the draft, which is all you would have left. As a fan, you’ve got nothing to feel really good about—unless you count telling yourself, “Next year is when Ryan Tannehill puts it all together!” as a feel-good experience. You don’t even get the masochistic release of being able to recall a truly terrible year. It is, essentially, apathy, spread out over 17 weeks. The 2014 Miami Dolphins: Who gives a shit?

Videos by VICE

Even though no one cares about the Dolphins, we’ve still got a job to do here, so we’re going to trudge on and find some Dos and Don’ts from the season.

Do



This was a fine play from Brent Grimes to save a probable Detroit touchdown and turn it into a Miami possession. Grimes jumped almost as high as he is tall to intercept Matt Stafford with one hand in the end zone. It was Odell Beckham-ish, only not as amazing. Like the Dolphins season, it was fine.

Don’t



Surprisingly, the season’s worst play also comes from the Detroit game. Detroit led Miami, 20-16, with two seconds left in the game, and the Dolphins were looking a third-and-ten from their own 40. Rather than have Tannehill try to heave the ball 60 yards downfield, the Dolphins opted for a series of laterals that ended with Tannehill throwing the ball 20 yards crossfield, to an empty patch of turf.

Honorable Mention



This is just fun to watch because Aaron Rodgers briefly turned Reshad Jones into Spiderman—if Spiderman was jumping out of a window on the ground floor.